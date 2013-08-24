FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing -Metal plate blamed for Spa punctures
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 24, 2013 / 8:27 AM / 4 years ago

Motor racing -Metal plate blamed for Spa punctures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A metal plate shed by a car has been blamed for alarming punctures suffered by Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso in Friday’s Belgian Grand Prix practice.

Pirelli motorsport head Paul Hembery would not give precise details before teams had been informed but other sources said a metal plate had been found on the track at the turn 14 where both punctures occurred.

“There are certainly no tyre-related issues,” Hembery told reporters on Saturday before final practice.

“We’ve seen no signs of fatigue and from our point of view there’s no reason to be concerned.”

Drivers had expressed concern and asked race director Charlie Whiting on Friday for more information about the punctures.

A spate of blowouts at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone in June raised safety concerns that threw the sport into crisis before Pirelli changed the structure of the tyres last month to make them stronger. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.