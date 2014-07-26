FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Hamilton and Magnussen start from pitlane
July 26, 2014 / 4:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Hamilton and Magnussen start from pitlane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds McLaren and Mercedes confirmation)

BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - Mercedes title contender Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s Kevin Magnussen will start Sunday’s Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix from the pitlane with heavily rebuilt cars after qualifying setbacks on Saturday.

Danish rookie Magnussen qualified 10th, despite not setting a time in the third session due to a heavy crash. McLaren said the car was badly damaged and the chassis and gearbox would have to be changed.

McLaren Racing Director Eric Boullier said that meant “obviously that he starts from the pitlane” due to mandatory penalties.

Magnussen will join Hamilton, who failed to set a timed lap and qualified 21st after a fuel leak set his car on fire in the opening phase.

Mercedes said the Briton’s car needed the chassis, engine and gearbox replacing. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

