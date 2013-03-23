FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Vettel secures pole for Malaysian Grand Prix
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 23, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Motor racing-Vettel secures pole for Malaysian Grand Prix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEPANG, Malaysia, March 23 (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday after a rain-hit qualifying.

Vettel will be joined on the front row for the second race of the season by Ferrari’s Felipe Massa, while the Brazilian’s Spanish team mate Fernando Alonso will start in third place.

Lewis Hamilton will complete the second row in his Mercedes with Red Bull’s Mark Webber rounding out the top five. (Reporting by John O‘Brien; Editing by Alan Baldwin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.