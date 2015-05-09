Formula One - Rosberg fastest in final Spanish practice

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany takes a curve during the second free practice ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona, Spain, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Nico Rosberg led final practice for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday after championship-leading Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton spun at the corner where Fernando Alonso crashed in pre-season testing.

Rosberg lapped with a best time of one minute 26.021 seconds, 0.156 faster than Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel with Hamilton third and 0.201 off the pace after his turn three incident.

Hamilton went sideways at the exit to the corner and spun, coming to a halt before returning to the track on damaged tyres.

The Briton is 27 points clear of Rosberg in the standings after winning three of the four races so far. He won from pole in Spain last year.

Alonso, whose crash in February ruled him out of the Australian season-opener, was 14th for McLaren.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas was fourth fastest for Williams, ahead of compatriot Raikkonen in the second Ferrari, with his Italian team telling him apologetically over the radio that they had a wrong setting after working on the front brakes.

“Excellent, how can we be in wrong settings?,” the driver replied sarcastically.