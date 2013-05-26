FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Toro Rosso to use Renault engines in 2014
May 26, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Motor racing-Toro Rosso to use Renault engines in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONACO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso Formula One team will switch from Ferrari engines to Renault next season, the French manufacturer announced on Sunday.

The long-term deal means the Italy-based team will be using the same units and gearboxes as champions Red Bull.

Formula One’s engine rules are changing next year with the introduction of a new 1.6 litre V6 turbocharged engine with energy recovery systems instead of the current V8.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said the Toro Rosso deal made “perfect sense” and would “enable synergies between Red Bull and Renault to continue to grow”.

Red Bull would remain the development partner for the new V6 turbo power unit, Renault said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
