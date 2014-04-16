Motor racing-Formula One statistics for Chinese Grand Prix

April 16 (Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Chinese Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai:

Lap distance: 5.451km. Total distance: 305.066km (56 laps) Start time: 0700 GMT (1500 local)

2013 pole: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.484

2013 winner: Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari

Race lap record: Michael Schumacher (Germany) Ferrari one minute 32.238 seconds (2004)

Tyres: Medium (white), Soft (yellow)

WINS

Quadruple world champion Vettel has 39 career wins, Fernando Alonso 32, Lewis Hamilton 24, Kimi Raikkonen 20 and Jenson Button 15. Nico Rosberg has four.

Vettel needs two more race victories to equal the late Ayrton Senna’s tally of 41. Only Alain Prost (51) and Michael Schumacher (91) have won more.

Ferrari have won 221 races, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 46.

Hamilton’s win for Mercedes in Bahrain put him level with the late Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio in the all time lists. One more win would equal Niki Lauda and Jim Clark’s tally.

Hamilton has won the last two races but has yet to win three in a row in his F1 career.

POLE POSITION

Vettel took nine poles last year, and now has 45 for his F1 career, but has not been on pole in 2014.

Hamilton (Australia, Malaysia) and team mate Rosberg (Bahrain) are the only drivers to start on pole this year.

Hamilton has 33 poles, equalling Jim Clark’s British record which has stood since 1968.

Ferrari’s last pole position was in Germany with Fernando Alonso in 2012.

POINTS

Ferrari have finished a record 70 successive races with at least one car in the points, a run that dates back to the 2010 German Grand Prix.

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after four seasons in F1.

Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat is Formula One’s youngest points scorer aged 19 years and 324 days.

CHINA

Five of the 10 Chinese Grands Prix have been won from pole.

No driver has ever won in China two years in a row. Hamilton (2008, 2011) and Alonso (2005, 2013) are the only drivers with two wins there.

Ferrari have won four times, McLaren three.

Button and Alonso are the only drivers to have finished every Chinese Grand Prix. Only three times has the winner in China gone on to take the title that year.

Button is the only driver to have won in China while reigning world champion.

The 1.17km back straight is the longest on the current Formula One calendar.

Rosberg took his first F1 pole and win in China in 2012. The circuit also saw Red Bull’s first F1 win in 2009.

MILESTONE

The Bahrain Grand Prix was the 900th in the Formula One championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O‘Brien)