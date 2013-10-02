Motor racing-Formula One statistics for Korean Grand Prix

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Statistics for Sunday’s Korean Formula One Grand Prix at South Korea’s Yeongam circuit:

-

Lap distance: 5.615km, total distance 308.630km (55 laps)

Start time: 0600 GMT (1500 local)

2012 pole: Mark Webber (Australia) Red Bull, one minute 37.242 seconds.

2012 winner: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Red Bull

Race lap record: Vettel, 1:39.605 (2011)

Tyres: Medium (white), supersoft (red)

-

WINS

Four different teams have won the 12 races so far this year(Lotus, Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes).

Red Bull’s triple champion Sebastian Vettel has seven wins in 2013. Ferrari’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’s Nico Rosberg have won two races each. Lotus’s Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton have each won one.

Vettel has won the last three races.

Vettel has 33 career wins, Alonso 32, Hamilton 22, Raikkonen 20 and McLaren’s Jenson Button 15.

Ferrari have won 221 races since the championship started in 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114 and Red Bull 41.

-

POLE

Mercedes have been on pole eight times in 13 races. Vettel has taken the other five.

Vettel has 41 poles to his credit and is third in the all-time list (Michael Schumacher had 68 and Ayrton Senna 65). Hamilton has 31 and Alonso 22.

Vettel’s Singapore pole was his second in a row.

Mercedes have locked out the front row in qualifying three times this year.

Alonso has not been on the front row in the last 23 races, with his last appearance being his pole in Germany in July 2012. He has not been on pole in a dry qualifying since 2010.

-

POINTS

Caterham and Marussia have yet to score a point after three seasons in Formula One.

None of the five 2013 rookies has scored points so far.

-

KOREA

The circuit runs anti-clockwise and requires medium to high levels of aerodynamic downforce. Most drivers opted for a two-stop strategy last year.

Webber will start with a 10 place grid penalty after collecting his third reprimand of the season in Singapore for taking a ‘taxi ride’ on Alonso’s Ferrari after the race.

Alonso (2010) and Vettel (2011, 2012) are the only drivers to have won in Korea.

No driver has won from pole in Korea so far.

Hamilton has twice finished second.

McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull are the only teams to have had drivers on the Korean podium.

There have been more safety car periods (five) than race leaders (two - Vettel and Alonso) in the three Korean Grands Prix so far. Last year’s race had just 34 overtaking manoeuvres. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O‘Brien)