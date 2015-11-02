Motor racing-Team by team analysis of Mexican Grand Prix

MEXICO CITY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Team by team analysis of Sunday’s Mexican Formula One Grand Prix, round 17 of the 19 race championship:

- - - -

MERCEDES (Nico Rosberg 1, Lewis Hamilton 2)

Rosberg took his fourth win of the season and first career hat-trick of pole, fastest lap and win. He now has 12 career victories. The pole was his 20th and fourth in a row. Hamilton, who won his third title in Texas last weekend, anchored Mercedes’ 10th one-two of the season after querying the need for a second pitstop. Rosberg leapfrogged Sebastian Vettel for second place in the championship.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen retired)

Ferrari’s first failure to score points since Japan last year and first double retirement since Australia 2006. Vettel slipped to third overall after drawing a blank for only the second time this year. Ferrari’s run of 20 races in the points came to an end. The German crashed out 20 laps from the end, bringing out the safety car, after being lapped by Rosberg. Raikkonen came of worst in a collision with Valtteri Bottas and suffered broken suspension.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 3, Felipe Massa 6)

Bottas collided with Raikkonen in a repeat of their Russian clash but this time came off unscathed. It was his second podium appearance of the year. The Finn made the most of the safety car to get ahead of Daniil Kvyat. Massa struggled with the rear tyres in the second stint. Williams moved another point further ahead of Red Bull, Bottas moved ahead of Raikkonen to fourth.

-

RED BULL (Daniil Kvyat 4, Daniel Ricciardo 5)

Kvyat was third when the safety car came out and then lost out to Bottas at the restart with Williams having a straight line speed advantage. Ricciardo tangled with Vettel at the start.

-

FORCE INDIA (Nico Hulkenberg 7, Sergio Perez 8)

Perez became only the third Mexican to race in front of his home crowd, the second to score points and first since 1970. The safety car played into Hulkenberg’s hands while damaging Perez’s one-stop strategy. He did 53 laps on a set of mediums. The team moved further ahead of Lotus.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 10, Pastor Maldonado 11)

The two were just 0.6 seconds apart at the chequered flag. Maldonado passed Grosjean at the start but the Frenchman got back in front at the first pitstops. Maldonado was fastest through the speed trap at 366.4 kph.

-

TORO ROSSO (Max Verstappen 9, Carlos Sainz 13)

Verstappen was sixth during his first stint, before heating issues. The points still closed the gap to Lotus. Sainz had a battle with the Force Indias but lost a lot of time on his final set of soft tyres.

-

SAUBER (Marcus Ericsson 12, Felipe Nasr retired)

Both drivers struggled with overheating brakes, with Nasr retiring at turn 13 after his second pitstop.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button 14, Fernando Alonso retired)

Alonso lasted one lap before pitting and retiring with a power unit problem that was detected in the morning with insufficient time to fix it. Button had a 70 place grid penalty, which meant starting at the back, and was unable to fend off rivals on the straight.

-

MARUSSIA (Alex Rossi 15, Will Stevens 16)

The two tail-enders fought their own private battle. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O‘Brien)