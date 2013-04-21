FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-No cockpit warning systems for Bahrain GP
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bahrain
April 21, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Motor racing-No cockpit warning systems for Bahrain GP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA, April 21 (Reuters) - Formula One drivers started Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix without cockpit warning lights for the fourth race in a row after continuing problems with the system.

The governing FIA said in a statement that it had disabled the telemetry link between race control and cars which acts as an electronic marshalling system in addition to flag-waving officials.

The FIA system is provided by Riedel Communications.

The statement said there would be no red, yellow or blue cockpit lights and there were also implications for when the safety car had to be deployed.

“As before, we will do our best to give as much information from race control as we can. However it will be even more important that teams do what they can to ensure their drivers respect blue flags,” said the FIA.

At the previous race in China, a number of drivers were called to the stewards for yellow flag violations but no action was taken against them. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.