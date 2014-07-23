FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Wolff breaks bones in cycling smash
July 23, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Wolff breaks bones in cycling smash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff plans to attend this weekend’s Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix despite breaking multiple bones in a cycling accident while out riding with team engineers in Vienna.

A team spokesman said the Austrian had broken his wrist, elbow, shoulder and collarbone in the fall on a cyclepath along the Danube and had been treated in hospital.

He was expected to be at the circuit on Friday for first practice.

Paddy Lowe, who jointly runs the sport’s dominant team with Wolff, was cycling in the group and also fell but escaped with no more than a few grazes.

Mercedes have won nine out of 10 races this season and are favourites to add to the tally at the Hungaroring, where Lewis Hamilton has triumphed for the past two years and four times in total.

The team are one-two in the drivers’ championship with Germany’s Nico Rosberg 14 points ahead of Hamilton. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Josh Reich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
