Motor racing-Red Bull appeal rejected - International Federation
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 15, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Red Bull appeal rejected - International Federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Formula One team Red Bull’s appeal against Daniel Ricciardo’s disqualification from the Australian Grand Prix has been rejected by the International Court of Appeal, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Tuesday.

“The Court, after having heard the parties and examined their submissions, decided to uphold the Decision No56 of the Stewards by which they decided to exclude Infiniti Red Bull Racing’s car No3 from the results of the 2014 Australian Grand Prix,” The FIA said in a statement.

Australian Ricciardo finished second in his home race last month, his debut for the world champions, but was disqualified hours later when stewards ruled his car had breached new fuel flow regulations.

No further sanction against Red Bull was announced. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O‘Brien)

