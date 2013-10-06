FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Kimiya Sato to be Sauber reserve in Japan
October 6, 2013 / 3:54 PM / 4 years ago

Motor racing-Kimiya Sato to be Sauber reserve in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEONGAM, South Korea, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japanese driver Kimiya Sato will be Sauber’s reserve at his home grand prix at Suzuka next weekend, the Swiss Formula One team said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old will also carry out a straight line aerodynamic test for them on Oct. 18 at the Vairano track in Italy.

Sato has already driven the Sauber, taking part in a young driver test at Silverstone in July. The team have a number of Japanese partners, including NEC.

Japan has no Formula One race drivers at present with the highly popular Kamui Kobayashi, who was dropped by Sauber at the end of last season, the last to compete at Suzuka and finishing third there in 2012. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Josh Reich)

