April 11, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 4 years

Motor racing-Schumacher becomes Mercedes ambassador

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Mercedes announced a long-term agreement with Michael Schumacher on Thursday for the retired seven times Formula One champion to become an ambassador for their brand focusing on future technology and road safety.

“The future interests me much more than the present and past,” the German, the most successful grand prix driver who won his titles with Benetton and Ferrari between 1994 and 2004, said in a statement.

“During my Formula One time I always believed that you must not allow yourself to rest on your laurels, but that you must continuously try to improve. In so doing I was very often able to rely on the help of all the technologies available to me in the car and use them to my advantage.”

Schumacher retired at the end of last season at the age of 43 after a three-year comeback with Mercedes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
