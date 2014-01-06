FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Motor racing-Schumacher's condition remains critical - hospital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Michael Schumacher’s condition is stable but remains critical eight days after the German suffered brain injuries in a skiing accident in France.

“The clinical state of Michael Schumacher is stable as he’s under permanent care and treatment,” Grenoble hospital said in a statement on Monday.

“However, the medical team in charge stresses that it continues to assess his situation as critical.”

The retired seven-times Formula One world champion slammed his head on a rock while skiing off-piste on Dec. 27.

Schumacher has been in an induced coma since then and has undergone two operations in Grenoble.

The German, who turned 45 on Friday, is the most successful Formula One driver of all time with a record 91 race victories. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
