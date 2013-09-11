FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Silverstone sells lease to MEPC
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Motor racing-Silverstone sells lease to MEPC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Property developer MEPC, which is backed by BT’s pension fund, has taken a 999 year lease on the Silverstone Industrial Estate and development land around the outside of the Formula One circuit, the track’s owners said on Wednesday.

The British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) said in a statement that the agreement does not include the management or development of Silverstone Circuit.

“MEPC has paid 32 million pounds ($50.31 million) for a long-term lease. This payment has allowed the BRDC to pay off its long and short-term loans from Lloyds Banking Group and Northamptonshire County Council,” the statement said.

Planning permission had been granted for the development land, the BRDC added.

The BRDC said it had also agreed terms with a suitable partner “to further develop and invest in the circuit and circuit-related facilities” but could not reveal details under the terms of non-disclosure agreements.

It aimed to complete the negotiations before the club’s annual general meeting on Oct. 4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.