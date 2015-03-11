Motor racing-Newey's son to team up with Schumacher junior

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Formula One designer Adrian Newey’s teenage son Harrison will be team mate to Michael Schumacher’s 15-year-old son Mick in German Formula Four this season.

Dutch outfit Van Amersfoort Racing announced on Wednesday that 16-year-old Newey junior had signed for them in the FIA-approved series.

Schumacher, whose seven-times Formula One world champion father suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and is still recovering, joined last week.

“This has been one of the most pleasant weeks in our four decade history,” said team owner Frits van Amersfoort, who has worked with a number of top drivers in the past including both Jos and Max Verstappen.

“We’re extremely honoured to have some of auto racing’s most credible persons choosing to entrust our team in the development of two promising young talents.”

Newey senior has designed title winning Formula One cars for Williams, McLaren and Red Bull and is regarded as a design genius.

Michael Schumacher remains Formula One’s most successful racer with 91 wins in a career in which he won five titles in a row for Ferrari after two with Benetton. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)