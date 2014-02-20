Motor racing-Things look up for Red Bull on day two in Bahrain

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Formula One champions Red Bull experienced their best day of pre-season testing as McLaren rookie Kevin Magnussen topped the timesheets in Bahrain on Thursday.

World champion Sebastian Vettel finally got his chance to get acquainted with the problem-riddled RB10 car as he posted 59 laps in sunny conditions, more than double what Red Bull had produced in previous tests this year.

“Definitely a better day today,” Vettel, who only managed 14 laps on day one, said in a team statement.

”We did more laps, so that’s encouraging. It’s good to check the car, check the reliability, but obviously there is a lot still to do.

“It was good to get a proper first feel for the car and it feels OK but there’s a lot more to come.”

Dane Magnussen continued to build on his impressive start in Formula One by completing 46 laps and setting the day’s fastest time of one minute 34.910 seconds.

Force India’s Nico Hulkenberg was over 1.5 seconds slower than Magnussen, setting the second quickest time of 1:36.445 during his 59 laps.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams notched 116 laps, the most of any driver, and former world champion Fernando Alonso covered plenty of ground for Ferrari with 97 laps and the day’s third fastest time.

Lotus announced that Frenchman Charles Pic will be the team’s reserve driver this year following his departure from Caterham.