Motor racing-Mercedes to face F1 tribunal over Pirelli tyre test
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 5, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 4 years ago

Motor racing-Mercedes to face F1 tribunal over Pirelli tyre test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The Mercedes Formula One team were ordered on Wednesday to appear before the sport’s international tribunal for allegedly breaking the rules by testing during the season with their current car.

Formula One’s governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said in a statement it had decided on the action after investigating the test conducted in Spain with tyre supplier Pirelli between May 15-17.

Ferrari, who conducted a similar 1,000 km test in Spain in April but with a 2011 car and test driver, faced no further action because they were not deemed to have contravened the regulations.

No time was set for the tribunal, which could impose stiff sanctions against Mercedes if they are found to have acted illegally. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.