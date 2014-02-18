FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Williams announce partnership with Petrobras
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 18, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Motor racing-Williams announce partnership with Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Williams have signed a multi-year partnership with Brazilian oil company Petrobras, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The former champions had Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA as their biggest sponsor until Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado left at the end of last season.

They have now signed Brazilian Felipe Massa from Ferrari as one of their two drivers for 2014.

“Petrobras and Williams have had a successful partnership before and we are both looking forward to reuniting for 2014,” said founder Frank Williams in a statement.

“Technologically they are very strong and that will be important for the team as the new regulations have made fuel efficiency increasingly important.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.