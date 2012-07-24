Motor racing-Wolff given more hands-on role at Williams

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Shareholder Toto Wolff will take on a new role at Williams as an executive director working closely with founder Frank Williams, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Wolff, who is married to British racing driver Susie Wolff and has also guided the career of Williams’ Finnish test driver Valtteri Bottas, was previously a non-executive director.

The Austrian has been a shareholder of Williams Grand Prix Holdings since 2009.

“Toto’s new role, working closely alongside myself, is about Williams looking forward and managing the successful running of the company,” said Williams in a statement.

Wolff has become more involved with the former world champions since the sudden departure of chairman Adam Parr earlier in the year.

Majority shareholder and team principal Williams, 70, stepped down from the board at the end of March and was replaced by his daughter Claire.

Wolff said it was a “great honour” to be assisting Williams. “I am really looking forward to being able to take my responsibilities to a new level,” he added. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)