FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Wolff given more hands-on role at Williams
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2012 / 1:33 PM / 5 years ago

Motor racing-Wolff given more hands-on role at Williams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Shareholder Toto Wolff will take on a new role at Williams as an executive director working closely with founder Frank Williams, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Wolff, who is married to British racing driver Susie Wolff and has also guided the career of Williams’ Finnish test driver Valtteri Bottas, was previously a non-executive director.

The Austrian has been a shareholder of Williams Grand Prix Holdings since 2009.

“Toto’s new role, working closely alongside myself, is about Williams looking forward and managing the successful running of the company,” said Williams in a statement.

Wolff has become more involved with the former world champions since the sudden departure of chairman Adam Parr earlier in the year.

Majority shareholder and team principal Williams, 70, stepped down from the board at the end of March and was replaced by his daughter Claire.

Wolff said it was a “great honour” to be assisting Williams. “I am really looking forward to being able to take my responsibilities to a new level,” he added. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.