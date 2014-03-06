Motor racing-Martini to sponsor Williams Formula One team

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Italian spirits brand Martini will become the main sponsor of the Williams Formula One motor racing team this season, with the company logo featuring on a new predominantly white car.

Under the deal, the former champion team will race under the Williams-Martini name.

Martini was a major backer of the Brabham team in the 1970s and was also one of the sponsors of Italy’s Ferrari team a few years ago. The drinks brand is part of the privately owned Bacardi group.

Williams are looking for an improvement on last season when they managed only five points all season and finished ninth out of 11 teams.

Brazilian Felipe Massa has joined from Ferrari and Finland’s Valtteri Bottas remains as the other driver.