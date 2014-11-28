FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motor racing-Williams appoint Susie Wolff as test driver
November 28, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Motor racing-Williams appoint Susie Wolff as test driver

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Susie Wolff will take part in two grand prix practice sessions next season in a new role of official test driver for Williams, the Formula One team said on Friday.

Wolff, the British wife of Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff, has been development driver for the team for the past three seasons.

The team said the 31-year-old Scot would also be taking part in two test days in 2015 as well as doing work in the factory simulator.

Wolff drove in two free practice sessions this year, becoming the first female driver to take part in a grand prix weekend in 22 years.

“This is another step in the right direction for me,” said Wolff, who will work with race drivers Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas.

Williams finished third overall this season, their best performance since 2003.

Brazilian Felipe Nasr, who was test and reserve driver this season, has left to join Sauber. Williams did not say who the new reserve would be. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O‘Brien)

