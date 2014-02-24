FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorcycling-Brazil left off amended MotoGP calendar
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 24, 2014 / 10:02 PM / 4 years ago

Motorcycling-Brazil left off amended MotoGP calendar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil has been left off the amended 2014
MotoGP calendar having previously been included for the first
time in 10 years.
    A first race in Argentina since 1999 stays on the list,
however.
    Spain's Aragon Grand Prix moves back a week to Sept. 28 to
replace the axed Brazil race, which was due to be hosted in
Brasilia.
    A MotoGP statement on Monday gave no reason for the Brazil
race being removed to leave the calendar at 18 races.
    Brazil is gearing up to host the 2014 soccer World Cup in
June and July but has been beset by problems. Rio de Janeiro
will also hold the 2016 Olympics.  
    
    2014 MotoGP calendar
    March 23 - Qatar* - Doha/Losail
    Apr. 13 - Americas - Austin (United States)
    Apr. 27 - Argentina - Termas de Rio Hondo
    May 4   - Spain - Jerez de la Frontera
    May 18  - France - Le Mans
    June 1  - Italy - Mugello
    June 15 - Catalunya - Barcelona (Spain)
    June 28 - Netherlands** - TT Assen
    July 13 - Germany - Sachsenring
    Aug. 10 - Indianapolis GP - Indianapolis (U.S.)
    Aug. 17 - Czech Republic - Brno
    Aug. 31 - Great Britain - Silverstone
    Sept.14 - San Marino - Marco Simoncelli Misano
    Sept.28 - Aragon - Motorland Aragon (Spain)
    Oct. 12 - Japan - Motegi
    Oct. 19 - Australia - Phillip Island
    Oct. 26 - Malaysia - Sepang
    Nov. 9. - Valencia - Ricardo Tormo-Valencia (Spain)
    * Evening Race
    ** Saturday Race

 (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.