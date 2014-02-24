Motorcycling-Brazil left off amended MotoGP calendar

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil has been left off the amended 2014 MotoGP calendar having previously been included for the first time in 10 years. A first race in Argentina since 1999 stays on the list, however. Spain's Aragon Grand Prix moves back a week to Sept. 28 to replace the axed Brazil race, which was due to be hosted in Brasilia. A MotoGP statement on Monday gave no reason for the Brazil race being removed to leave the calendar at 18 races. Brazil is gearing up to host the 2014 soccer World Cup in June and July but has been beset by problems. Rio de Janeiro will also hold the 2016 Olympics. 2014 MotoGP calendar March 23 - Qatar* - Doha/Losail Apr. 13 - Americas - Austin (United States) Apr. 27 - Argentina - Termas de Rio Hondo May 4 - Spain - Jerez de la Frontera May 18 - France - Le Mans June 1 - Italy - Mugello June 15 - Catalunya - Barcelona (Spain) June 28 - Netherlands** - TT Assen July 13 - Germany - Sachsenring Aug. 10 - Indianapolis GP - Indianapolis (U.S.) Aug. 17 - Czech Republic - Brno Aug. 31 - Great Britain - Silverstone Sept.14 - San Marino - Marco Simoncelli Misano Sept.28 - Aragon - Motorland Aragon (Spain) Oct. 12 - Japan - Motegi Oct. 19 - Australia - Phillip Island Oct. 26 - Malaysia - Sepang Nov. 9. - Valencia - Ricardo Tormo-Valencia (Spain) * Evening Race ** Saturday Race (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)