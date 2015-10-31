FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorcycling-Marquez files complaint after scuffle near home
October 31, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Motorcycling-Marquez files complaint after scuffle near home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Outgoing MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has filed an official complaint after he and his family were allegedly insulted and physically attacked at their home in Cervera near Barcelona.

Representatives of the Honda rider published a statement in Spanish media on Saturday which said “a group of people” had turned up at the Marquez residence on Friday.

They did not identify them but local media said they were Italian journalists from a programme called “Le Iene” (The Hyenas) broadcast by the Mediaset group.

They “hurled a series of insults, performed certain humiliating and ridiculous actions towards the rider and even pushed and attacked his closest family members,” the Marquez statement said.

“Given the seriousness of the events, the actions have been reported and will follow the normal course of a legal complaint against these people,” it added.

Marquez clashed with Italian Yamaha rider and championship leader Valentino Rossi at last weekend’s Malaysia Grand Prix, when Rossi was sanctioned with three penalty points for kicking the Spaniard off his bike.

As things stand, Rossi will start the final grand prix of the season in Valencia, Spain, next weekend at the back of the grid because of the punishment, although he has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Rossi finished third in Malaysia and leads second-placed Yamaha team mate Jorge Lorenzo of Spain in the standings by seven points. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)

