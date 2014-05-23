FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorcycling-Michelin to replace Bridgestone as MotoGP tyre supplier
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 23, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Motorcycling-Michelin to replace Bridgestone as MotoGP tyre supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Michelin will replace Bridgestone as MotoGP’s official tyre supplier from 2016, series organisers Dorna said on Friday.

The commercial rights holders said in a statement that the French manufacturer was alone in making a formal tender for the contract after three potential suppliers had expressed an interest.

Bridgestone announced this month that they would be withdrawing from the sport at the end of 2015.

The Japanese company, sole supplier to the top category of grand prix racing since 2009, said it had achieved its objectives of boosting technical ability and enhancing its brand globally.

Britain’s Dunlop provides tyres for Moto2 and Moto3.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.