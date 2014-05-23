Motorcycling-Michelin to replace Bridgestone as MotoGP tyre supplier

May 23 (Reuters) - Michelin will replace Bridgestone as MotoGP’s official tyre supplier from 2016, series organisers Dorna said on Friday.

The commercial rights holders said in a statement that the French manufacturer was alone in making a formal tender for the contract after three potential suppliers had expressed an interest.

Bridgestone announced this month that they would be withdrawing from the sport at the end of 2015.

The Japanese company, sole supplier to the top category of grand prix racing since 2009, said it had achieved its objectives of boosting technical ability and enhancing its brand globally.

Britain’s Dunlop provides tyres for Moto2 and Moto3.