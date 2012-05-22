FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google closes Motorola deal,names new Motorola CEO
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Google closes Motorola deal,names new Motorola CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Google Inc completed its $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility, and the Web search leader named a new management team for the cellphone maker.

Google said on Tuesday that Motorola Chief Executive Sanjay Jha has stepped and has been succeeded by Dennis Woodside, former president of Google’s Americas region. Woodside oversaw planning for the Motorola integration, according to Google.

The deal close comes just days after the companies gained approval for the acquisition from the Chinese government. European and U.S. regulators approved the deal in February.

