FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorola plans lower-cost phone amid weak sales of Moto X - WSJ
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 12, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 4 years ago

Motorola plans lower-cost phone amid weak sales of Moto X - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Google Inc’s Motorola unit is expected to unveil a relatively low-cost phone on Wednesday, amid weak sales of its flagship Moto X model, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of the new, cheaper Moto G leaked out over the weekend, when a version appeared on Amazon.com’s UK website at a price of 160 pounds ($260), without a contract from a cellphone carrier. In the United States, the phone would be cheaper, the journal reported.

The Moto G, which will be formally introduced at an event in Brazil on Wednesday, arrives amid disappointing early sales data for the Moto X, the newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/fud64v)

Meanwhile, Motorola on Monday cut the U.S. price of its high-end Moto X with a two-year carrier contract to $100 from $200, as sales of that device have proven disappointing, the journal said.

Motorola could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours. ($1 = 0.6261 British pounds) (Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.