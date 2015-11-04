FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorola Solutions quarterly profit nearly doubles
November 4, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Motorola Solutions quarterly profit nearly doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a near-doubling in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and higher sales of its products.

The company, which also provides communication services, said its net income from continuing operations attributable to Motorola Solutions rose to $126 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 3, from $66 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Overall revenue fell marginally to $1.42 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

