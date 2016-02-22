FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorola Solutions reports fourth-quarter profit
February 22, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by lower costs.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company was $277 million, or $1.56 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $926 million, or $4.02 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell to $1.68 billion from $1.82 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

