UPDATE 1-Motorola Solutions profit beats estimates on lower expenses
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 9:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Motorola Solutions profit beats estimates on lower expenses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds estimates, shares, background)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Motorola Solutions - which is unrelated to cellphone and set-top box maker Motorola Mobility - said it achieved more than $200 million in structural cost savings in 2015, meeting its target.

The company’s shares rose 3.4 percent to $68.99 in after-hours trading.

The company forecast a 2016 adjusted profit of $4.45-$4.65 per share. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.87, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from North America, the company’s biggest market, fell 1 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, hurt by a strong dollar, while operating expenses fell by $45 million.

Motorola Solutions’ sales have been slipping as major customers, which include police and fire departments as well as other government agencies, have been hit by budget cuts.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the company was $277 million, or $1.56 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $926 million, or $4.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.58 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.42.

Revenue fell 7.7 percent to $1.68 billion, slightly below analysts’ estimate of $1.69 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
