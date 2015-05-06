FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorola Solutions profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Motorola Solutions profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong demand from North America and lower operating expenses.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Motorola Solutions rose to $87 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 4, from $85 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents per share from continuing operations.

Analysts on average expected 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell marginally to $1.22 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.