FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Motorola exploring possible sale - Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 7, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Motorola exploring possible sale - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds names of potential buyers)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc is looking into a possible sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Potential buyers could include private-equity firms and defense contractors including Raytheon Co, Honeywell International Inc and General Dynamics Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing one of the sources. (bloom.bg/16rCCCp)

The 87-year-old company is working with financial advisers as it looks for a buyer, Bloomberg cited the sources as saying.

The sale process has been going on for several months, though a deal isn’t on the immediate horizon, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

Motorola Solutions spokesman Kurt Ebenhoch declined to comment on rumors or speculation.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.