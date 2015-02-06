Motorola exploring possible sale - Bloomberg

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc is looking into a possible sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Potential buyers could include private-equity firms and defense contractors, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/16rCCCp)

The 87-year-old company is working with financial advisers as it looks for a buyer, Bloomberg cited the sources as saying.

The sale process has been going on for several months, though a deal isn’t on the immediate horizon, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

Motorola Solutions spokesman Kurt Ebenhoch declined to comment on the speculation, in line with company policy.