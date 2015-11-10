FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Motorola Solutions shareholder ValueAct says shares undervalued
November 10, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Motorola Solutions shareholder ValueAct says shares undervalued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to make clear that ValueAct already had a 9.96 pct stake in Motorola Solutions; corrects headline to conform.)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct, which has a 9.96 percent stake in Motorola Solutions Inc, a maker of walkie-talkies and radio systems, said it would talk to the company’s board about ways to enhance shareholder value.

ValueAct said the shares were undervalued and that it may talk to other shareholders of Motorola Solutions and other interested parties about the company’s operations.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
