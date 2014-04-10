FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motorola Mobility names Rick Osterloh as COO ahead of Lenovo buy
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Motorola Mobility names Rick Osterloh as COO ahead of Lenovo buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Motorola Mobility has named Rick Osterloh as its chief operating officer, reporting to the Motorola Operating Board at Google Inc until its acquisition by Lenovo Group Ltd is completed.

The appointment was made public on Wednesday on Motorola's official blog by Jonathan Rosenberg, who will continue in his role as Google liaison and adviser to Motorola through the transition period. (r.reuters.com/buj48v)

Lenovo agreed to buy Google’s Motorola handset division for $2.91 billion in January, in what was China’s largest-ever tech deal.

“We’re confident in his (Osterloh‘s) ability to not only manage a smooth transition at Motorola from Google to Lenovo but, also to lead the business forward for continued growth,” said Liu Jun, EVP, Mobile Business Group, Lenovo.

Osterloh, who was responsible for the delivery of software and operation of the Android platform at Motorola, joined the company seven years ago and left for a 2-year stint in between at Skype. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.