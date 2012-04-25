FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorola Solutions profit beats estimates
April 25, 2012 / 11:10 AM / 5 years ago

Motorola Solutions profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Communications products maker Motorola Solutions Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as sales to government customers jumped 11 percent.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $157 million, or 49 cents per share, from $497 million, or $1.44 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.96 billion.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 54 cents per share, on revenue of $1.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

