Motorola Solutions beats estimates on strong govt spending
October 24, 2012 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

Motorola Solutions beats estimates on strong govt spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results on strong government spending.

Net income rose to $206 million, or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $128 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 3 percent to $2.20 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share from continuing operations. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.15 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

