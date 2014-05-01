FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorola Solutions profit falls 34 pct
May 1, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

Motorola Solutions profit falls 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc, which makes walkie-talkies, rugged mobile computers and tablets, reported a 34 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales to government customers and businesses.

The company said on Thursday net income fell to $127 million, or 49 cents per share, for the first-quarter ended March 29, from $192 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $1.8 billion from $1.97 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

