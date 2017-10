Jan 23 (Reuters) - Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc’s quarterly profit rose 89 percent, boosted by higher government spending on public safety.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $336 million, or $1.18 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $177 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $2.44 billion.

Excluding items, the maker of two-way radios and public safety equipment earned $1.10 per share from continuing operations.