CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Motorola Solutions cuts 2013 sales forecast again

(Corrects paragraph 7 to say adj earnings was $1.12 per share, not 1.12 cents)

* Cuts 2013 revenue growth forecast to 0-1 pct from 3-4 pct

* Q2 revenue $2.10 bln vs est $2.13 bln

* Q2 adj EPS from continuing operations $1.12 vs est $1.04

July 24 (Reuters) - Communications gear maker Motorola Solutions Inc cut its full-year sales forecast for the second time as it struggled with a slowdown in sales to businesses, and posted quarterly revenue below analysts’ estimates.

The company forecast revenue of between $8.69 billion and $8.77 billion for 2013, missing the $8.93 billion analysts were looking for on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It said enterprise sales fell 5 percent in the second quarter to $656 million, dragging down overall revenue by 2 percent to $2.10 billion.

Motorola said in April its enterprise business had a tough start to the year as large customers delayed projects, contemplating a transition to Android or Windows 8 operating systems.

Motorola’s enterprise business manufactures and sells rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers, tablets and security products.

Despite the fall in sales, net income from continuing operations rose to $258 million, or 94 cents per share, in the second quarter from $177 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company, which dominates the two-way radio market with its land-mobile-radio systems and walkie-talkies, earned $1.12 per share from continuing operations.

Analysts had estimated earnings of $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

The company maintained its forecast for a full-year adjusted operating margin of about 18 percent.

Motorola Solutions, which had earlier forecast a full-year revenue growth of 3-4 percent, said it now sees full-year revenue remaining flat or rising 1 percent.

The company authorized a $2 billion share repurchase program in addition to the $5 billion currently in place.

Motorola Solutions is not related to Motorola Mobility, the cellphone maker bought by Google Inc in 2011.

Motorola shares closed at $59.98 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sreejiraj Eluvangal)