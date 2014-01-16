FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
F1's Ecclestone faces German bribery trial in late April
January 16, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

F1's Ecclestone faces German bribery trial in late April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will stand trial on bribery charges in Munich, according to a statement from a German court.

“Under current planning, the main trial should start in late April,” the Munich court said in a statement on Thursday.

Ecclestone, 82, was charged in July with bribing a German banker to smooth the sale of a stake in the motor racing business to private equity firm CVC eight years ago.

Ecclestone has denied wrongdoing and said he will fight to clear his name.

