MOTORRACING-Renault says to make full return to Formula1 in 2016 - statement

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - French car maker Renault will return to Formula One under its own name next year after agreeing key contracts to acquire the Lotus team, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Renault had two options: come back 100 percent or leave completely,” Chief executive Carlos Ghosn said in a statement. “After detailed analysis, I made my decision: Renault will be present in Formula 1 from 2016.”

Renault signed a letter of intent in September to take a controlling stake in British-based Lotus, which is facing legal action in London over unpaid taxes and risked having its fate decided by a judge had Renault not come to the rescue.

Ghosn said work was under way to implement as quickly as possible the agreement concerning the acquisition of Lotus, but that key contracts had been signed on Thursday. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Ralph Boulton)