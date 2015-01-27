UPDATE 3-French motorway operators contest government toll freeze

* France postpones road toll hike slated for Feb.1

* Says move to give politicians time to review talks

* French motorway association threatens legal action (Recasts with challenge, updates share prices at close)

By Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - French toll-road operators threatened on Tuesday to challenge the French government’s decision to postpone a toll increase due on Feb. 1 as both sides moved closer to a showdown over the future of motorway concessions.

France’s Socialist government wants to revise the motorway operators’ contracts which it regards as too generous, and also plans to create a new regulator to oversee highway tolls.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the increase would be postponed to give politicians time to evaluate discussions between the state and the motorway operators, whose owners include Australia’s Macquarie, France’s Vinci and Eiffage, and Spain’s Abertis.

The French motorway operators’ association (ASFA) immediately threatened legal action against the state.

“If the contract is not respected then I have to ask a judge for it to be respected,” Vinci’s head of motorways and ASFA chief Pierre Coppey said on RTL radio.

Eiffage said in a statement that it would also contest what it deemed to be an “illegal decision” by the government.

The politicians will look at two main scenarios, a renegotiation of the concession contracts or their cancellation, according to the statement from the prime minister’s office.

Valls reiterated that the government was determined to start from scratch on the concessions to re-balance relations between the state and the motorway operators.

France’s competition watchdog released a report in September saying the motorway operators’ profitability rates of 20-24 percent could not be justified by the costs they have to bear or the risks they face.

The operators have denied overcharging. They also say their returns are not as high as the competition authority claimed and are necessary to cover investments.

The government’s room for manoeuvre is limited as operators are protected by agreements stipulating they must be compensated for any change in contracts, which in some cases do not expire until 2035.

France sets toll increases each year based on discussions with operators, also taking inflation and investment levels into account. A tariff increase of 1.07 percent had been expected as of Feb. 1.

The politicians, who are due to meet next on Feb. 5, are expected to provide Valls with a first update at the end of February.

The wrangle has hit operators’ shares, prompting warnings from Eiffage, for example, that the uncertainty was already affecting its financing options.

Vinci shares closed down 3.53 percent on Tuesday and Eiffage shares finished 6.34 percent lower, while Abertis closed down 1.42 percent. (Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus, Jane Merriman and Susan Thomas)