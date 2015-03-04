FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French minister expects motorways report on March 10
March 4, 2015 / 4:26 PM / in 3 years

French minister expects motorways report on March 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday the group of French deputies and senators currently evaluating a dispute between the state and motorway operators would unveil their conclusions on March 10.

The cash-strapped Socialist government is trying to revise what it considers as over-generous contracts with motorway operators held by Vinci and Eiffage, Macquarie and Spain’s Abertis, which were privatised under the previous administration.

“The working group will present its conclusons on March 10 and the government will announce its decisions after that,” Macron told a hearing at the French Senate.

Last month the government froze road tolls, leading to a dispute with operators who had expected a 1.07 percent rise from Feb. 1.

The freeze was to give a group of the French politicians time to evaluate discussions between the state and the motorway operators. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

