S&P says Mount Clemens Cmty School Dist, Mich., outlook is stable

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday revised its outlook on existing general obligation bonds of Mount Clemens Community School District, in Michigan, to stable from negative, citing the district’s improved financial profile under its new management.

S&P affirmed the district’s BBB-plus school issuer credit rating.

S&P also affirmed its AA-minus long-term rating and underlying rating on the district’s existing GO debt with a positive outlook. The AA-minus rating and positive outlook “reflect the district’s eligibility for, and participation in, the Michigan School Bond Qualification and Loan program,” the rating service said.