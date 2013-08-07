FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's cuts Mount Clemens Community School District to Ba3
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

Moody's cuts Mount Clemens Community School District to Ba3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday it cut Michigan’s Mount Clemens Community District general obligation unlimited tax rating to the junk status of Ba3, from Baa3, affecting about $51.8 million of debt.

The outlook on the district remains negative, the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody’s said the rating cut reflects the district’s large general fund deficit position that has not been corrected in a timely manner due to annual revenue pressures.

“Also incorporated in the rating is the district’s modestly-sized and rapidly deteriorating tax base located north of Detroit,” the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody’s said, “the negative outlook reflects our expectation that the district will struggle to achieve a positive general fund position in the near term,” resulting from continued enrollment drops.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.