March 30, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 6 years

Real estate veteran Grady leaves Mount Kellett Capital - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Asia real estate veteran Timothy Grady has left Mount Kellett Capital, after about 18 months with the private equity firm founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive Mark McGoldrick, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear whether Grady, a Hong Kong-based managing director, has a new role.

Grady declined comment when contacted by Reuters. Mount Kellett did not return a call requesting comment.

Grady had previous roles at Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers before joining Mount Kellett in 2010.

Mount Kellett, named after a mountain in Hong Kong, was launched in 2008 by McGoldrick, a specialist in distressed investing during his time at Goldman, where he earned the nickname “Goldfinger” as co-head of the bank’s Global Special Situations Group.

He earned a reported $40-70 million annual bonuses at Goldman in 2006. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)

