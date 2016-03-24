Mortgage lender wins $23 mln jury verdict for computer file theft

A California jury has awarded Mount Olympus Mortgage Co $23 million in damages from a rival mortgage lender and a former loan officer for conspiring to steal hundreds of loan files and confidential customer information.

The decision followed a seven-week trial in Irvine, California-based Mount Olympus’ 2014 lawsuit against Chicago-based Guaranteed Rate. In its complaint, Mount Olympus claimed one of its former employees, mortgage banker Benjamin Anderson, acted as corporate spy and fed Guaranteed Rate information for several months.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pKAArJ