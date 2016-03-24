FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mortgage lender wins $23 mln jury verdict for computer file theft
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 24, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Mortgage lender wins $23 mln jury verdict for computer file theft

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A California jury has awarded Mount Olympus Mortgage Co $23 million in damages from a rival mortgage lender and a former loan officer for conspiring to steal hundreds of loan files and confidential customer information.

The decision followed a seven-week trial in Irvine, California-based Mount Olympus’ 2014 lawsuit against Chicago-based Guaranteed Rate. In its complaint, Mount Olympus claimed one of its former employees, mortgage banker Benjamin Anderson, acted as corporate spy and fed Guaranteed Rate information for several months.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T8ipYk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.