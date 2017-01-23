Saudi's Mouwasat Medical recommends 2.5 riyals dividend for 2016

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Mouwasat Medical Services, one of the kingdom's largest listed healthcare providers, said on Monday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 2.5 riyals ($0.67) per share for 2016.

The proposed dividend, announced in a bourse filing, compares to a 2 riyals per share dividend the firm paid out for the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The healthcare firm reported an estimate-beating 34.2 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit last week.